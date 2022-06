Cream teas are being served there every Sunday from 3pm to 5pm until the end of September at the Community Hall in Church Langton.

Fancy tucking into a delicious cream tea in a picturesque Harborough district village on a Sunday afternoon?

Then head along to the Community Hall in Church Langton.

The village hall is in a superb spot on a hill overlooking rolling open countryside.