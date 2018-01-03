The South will rise again at Harborough festival

The off shoot from the popular 90s band The Beautiful South and The Pigeon Detectives have been added to the line up for the TexFest taking place this summer.

The South will join a line up including Example, Tincy Stryder and BBC Radio One Nick Grimshaw for the festival which runs from Friday, June 29, to Sunday, July 1, at the Market Harborough Showground.

The Pigeon Detectives have recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut album, Wait For Me, and the indie rock band from Leeds are still very close to people’s hearts.

Hit singles including I’m Not Sorry and Everybody Wants Me saw the band become regulars at Leeds and Reading Festivals and touring with the likes of James and Kaiser Chiefs.

Now, following their recent 10th anniversary tour, the band are back for more festival fun at TexFest this summer.

Also joining the growing line-up will be The South, featuring ex-Beautiful South vocalist, Alison Wheeler.

Festival goers can expect a set packed full of Beautiful South hits including Rotterdam, Don’t Marry Her and Perfect 10.

When The Beautiful South split in 2007, some members of the band didn’t feel ready to hang up their microphones or instruments.

Alison tours with a number of other original members to keep the band’s fantastic back catalogue of hits alive and has been performing at venues across the UK regularly for the last few years.

They’ll join a TexFest line-up which already includes Example & DJ Wire, We Are Scientists, The Hoosiers, Tinchy Stryder, Nick Grimshaw (DJ set), Beans on Toast and Lewis Watson.

Reggie and Bollie are also on hand for the family entertainment, with organisers of the event saying there are still many more acts to be announced.

Early Bird tickets are on sale now on the website and cost £90.

Student tickets are priced at £80 and children under 12 go free.

Customers can also upgrade their tickets with VIP and glamping options.

To buy tickets and for more information, visit www.texfest.co.uk.