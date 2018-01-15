The Fratellis join line up for Market Harborough Festival

The organisers of the Texfest has announced the band The Fratellis and singer Will Varley will appear at the festival in Market Harborough in June.

They will join Example, We Are Scientists, Pigeon Detectives and more at the event in Market Harborough in June.

TexFest is a 3 day music festival taking place from Friday 29 June to Sunday 1 July 2018 at Market Harborough Showground, with the event promising to welcome a host of chart-topping acts in the setting of the Leicestershire countryside.

Alongside The Fratellis and Will Varley, local artists Charlotte Carpenter, Aztec Temples, Last Edition, DJ Antonio Kolic and Market Harborough’s Hashtags have also been confirmed to perform.

The Fratellis are perhaps best known for their massive hit single, Chelsea Dagger, which since its release in 2007 has become a huge anthem, particularly for sporting events. The song came from their debut album Costello Music, which also secured the band the Brit Award for British Breakthrough Act 2007. Other hit singles including Henrietta and Mistress Mabel, as well as subsequent albums, Here We Stand and We Need Medicine, earned the band an army of fans. In 2018 the band are back out on tour and have a brand new album, In Your Own Sweet Time, due for release in March this year.

Joining The Fratellis will be songwriter, Will Varley. Counting the likes of Billy Bragg and Frank Turner amongst his biggest fans, 2018 looks set to be a huge year for him. Propelled by his burnished vocals & an innate gift for relatable lyricism, Will Varley’s new album, Spirit of Mine, looks set to be a big success when it’s released in February. At Texfest he will be performing with his full band, with his relatable song writing providing the perfect summer soundtrack.

As well as bringing major artists to Market Harborough, festival organisers are passionate about supporting the local music scene and have also confirmed the first of their local acts to be added to the bill with storytelling songwriter Charlotte Carpenter, indie lads Aztec Temples, ska-punk quartet Last Edition, DJ Antonio Kolic and Market Harborough’s own Hashtags set to perform over the weekend.

Festival Director, Shaun French, commented: “We’ve had such a positive response to the festival so far and we want to make sure that the local music scene is involved. Some acts we were already aware of and have been keen to add them to the bill and we’re also looking forward to seeing more other fantastic acts through the audition process.”

“The Fratellis were a band that we were keen to have on the line-up since the early planning stages of Texfest. Chelsea Dagger is such an iconic festival anthem and with their new album due out it’s an exciting time for them to be coming back!’

The first Texfest audition night will take place at The Soundhouse in Leicester on Saturday January 27 featuring The Brandy Thieves, The Shrines, Weallfallsilent, Carolyn Ellis, Paris Alexander and Northern Heights, who will be performing to secure their place on the lineup. Tickets are on sale now priced at £4 from www.ticketweb.co.uk.

Weekend and day tickets for TexFest are on sale now with camping, glamping, VIP and family options available. Student discount is also available. For more information and to book tickets please visit www.texfest.co.uk.