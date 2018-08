Vanessa Kirby, best known for her role in the period drama The Crown, will star in a play to be screened at Harborough Theatre.

Julie can be seen on Thursday September 6.

Wild and newly single, Julie throws a late night party. In the kitchen, Jean and Kristina clean up as the celebration heaves above them. Crossing the threshold, Julie initiates a power game with Jean – which rapidly descends into a savage fight for survival.

