TexFest hits Market Harborough this weekend

Some of the biggest names in music will be visiting Market Harborough this weekend for a festival at Market Harborough Showground.

Nick Grimshaw, Tinchy Stryder, Example and DJ Wire, The Hoosiers, The Fratellis and We Are Scientists will perform at TexFest with three days of live music running from Friday, June 29, to Sunday, July 1.

Example and DJ Wire will take to the stage to get the festival crowd in the party mood. Example is best known for his UK number one singles Changed The Way You Kissed Me and Stay Awake, as well as summer anthems Kickstarts, Won’t Go Quietly and Last Ones Standing. Well known for their fantastic festival performances, the crowd can be certain of an incredible stage show and atmosphere.

The Hoosiers are known for a string of popular hits, including the top 20 singles Worried About Ray and Choices. Albums include the number one -selling The Trick To Life.

BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Nick Grimshaw will be performing a DJ set on Friday evening.

Joining him will be British rap artist Tinchy Stryder. Tinchy is perhaps best known for his hit 2008 album, Catch 22, which spawned hit singles include Number One and Never Leave You.

Coming all the way from New York City are indie rockers, We Are Scientists.

With five albums to their name, the band has garnered a brilliant festival reputation, having played at the world’s best, including Glastonbury, and toured the USA with the mighty Kings of Leon.

The Fratellis are perhaps best known for their massive hit single, Chelsea Dagger, which since its release in 2007 has become a huge anthem, particularly for sporting events.

The song came from their debut album Costello Music, which also secured the band the Brit Award for British Breakthrough Act 2007. Other hit singles including Henrietta and Mistress Mabel, as well as subsequent albums, Here We Stand and We Need Medicine.

Festival director Shaun French commented: “To put on an event like this in Market Harborough will be fantastic for the local area and we’re really excited about what’s to come!”

For further information and to book tickets visit www.texfest.co.uk