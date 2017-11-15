Take a trip to the roaring 20s at Harborough church

There will be a chance for people to take a step back in time with a special concert taking place at the weekend.

It will be time for people to don their flapper dresses and dust off their spats as Harborough Big Band brings the 1920s back to life.

On Saturday, the town’s big band will be hosting a Great Gatsby themed night at the Congregational Church Hall.

Harborough Big Band is a community-based big band established originally as Brass Wind and Fire in 2005.

The band is made up of a group of passionate music lovers, each with years of musical experience, who pride themselves on performing to the highest of musical standards.

Led by musical director Tony Rifugiato, the band’s repertoire ranges from 1940s big band sounds, such as Summertime and Fly Me to the Moon, through to modern ballads including Skyfall and Mercy.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are priced at £10 per person, available on the night or by calling Jerry on 07740 621825 or Karen on 07803 266240.

People who wish to dress up for the concert are encouraged to do so. For more information visit www.harboroughbigband.co.uk