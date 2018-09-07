Strictly favourite's Aljaz and Janette head out on tour to Northampton and Aylesbury

Get your dancing shoes back on as two of the professionals from Strictly Come Dancing will be heading out on tour at the beginning of next year.

Husband and wife duo Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara will be bringing their news show Remembering the Movies to Northampton's Royal & Derngate on Thursday April 18 and Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre on Sunday May 5.

Following on from their two hugely successful Remembering Fred shows, which celebrated Fred Astaire, they are celebrating a remarkable, unique and star-studded rollercoaster ride through some of the most successful, memorable and Oscar-winning films of all time.

From the Golden Age of Hollywood through to the modern mega musical, audiences will enjoy tributes to Audrey Hepburn, Saturday Night Fever, Gene Kelly, The Greatest Showman, Marilyn Monroe, La La Land, James Bond, Cabaret and many more.

Strap yourself in, hold on tight and allow yourself to fall in love all over again with the classic movie songs and dance routines as Strictly Come Dancing’s favourite couple celebrate the history of the movies with dazzling choreography, imaginative sets, spectacular backdrops and a huge multimedia LED screen.

Supported by an incredible cast of live singers and dancers, this amazing new show will guarantee to have you Remembering The Movies.

The 42-date UK tour begins in March next year.

Janette Manrara said: "If you loved Remembering Fred then get ready for what we hope will be another remarkable show. Remembering The Movies is a brand new show that will feature a host of great songs and dances from the movies that we all know and love. Instead of celebrating just one legend in Fred Astaire, we will be celebrating classic movies

and Hollywood stars that stretch from the Golden Age right up to modern-day blockbusters.”

Aljaž Škorjanec said, “We will still have a huge LED screen and wonderful stage and set design, but this time we will have an even larger cast of some of the UK’s finest dancers. We are really excited to bring this show to the stage.”

Tickets for the date at Northampton can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or by visiting www.royalandderngate.co.uk. The Aylesbury date can be booked by calling 0844 871 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury.

Further tour dates can be found by visiting www.rememberingthemovies.com