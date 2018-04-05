Songs from stage and screen in Market Harborough

The Harborough Band are getting ready for a concert at the end of this month.

Music from the Stage and the Screen is to be performed at Wilbarston Village Hall on Saturday, April 28.

A spokesman for the band said: “We will be playing a fantastic selection of music from the stage and screen to whet everybody’s appetites.”

Harborough Band is made up of a wide range of players, both in terms of ages and backgrounds.

However they all share one thing in common... a love of brass music.

Tickets for the concert are £8 if booked in advance or £10 on the door.

They can be bought from Wilbarston Village Shop, MH Music and Harborough Band members via their Facebook page, or £10 on the door.