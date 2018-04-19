RSC screens Macbeth at Harborough Theatre

One of the most famous plays written by William Shakespeare is to be screened live from Stratford at Harborough Theatre later this month.

The Church Street venue will be beaming live the RSC’s production of Macbeth on Thursday April 26.

Former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston is making his debut at the company in the title role while television veteran Niamh Cusack plays his wife.

The psychological thriller, directed by Polly Findlay, sees Macbeth return home victorious following a bloody civil war battle.

But after this triumph, he meets three witches on the heath. Driven by their disturbing prophecies, he sets out on a path of murder.

Tickets for the screening are limited and people are advised to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. It starts at 7pm.

For further information about the screening or to book tickets in advance visit www.harboroughtheatre.co.uk.