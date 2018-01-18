Romantic night with Market Harborough Orchestra

The town’s orchestra is getting people ready for the arrival of Valentine’s Day with a concert later this month.

Market Harborough Orchestra (MHO) is preparing to give its 15th concert under the baton of Stephen Bell on Saturday, January 27, at 7.30pm.

It will take place at the Methodist Church in Northampton Road.

Secretary and flautist Frances Hynes said: ‘We are calling this concert A Romantic New Year as we have a tradition of a January concert and we are highlighting music from the romantic era.

“We are playing Brahms’s inspiring 2nd Symphony, a major orchestral work loved by many for its joyful mood.

“It was the composer’s favourite of his four symphonies, and is a personal favourite of our conductor’s.”

Frances was also keen to draw attention to one of the soloists from the town who has recently turned professional.

She added: “Our soloist in Richard Strauss’s beautiful French Horn Concerto is Sam Walker, a young professional from Market Harborough whose recent work includes performing with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

“We know he will bring this music brilliantly to life with his superb sound.

“We will begin the concert with Mozart’s lovely overture to the Magic Flute. Do come along and listen, our aim as always is to provide the opportunity to hear great orchestral music live in our home town.”

Tickets for the concert are priced at £8 in advance from MH Music in St Mary’s Road and from Quinns Bookshop in Three Crowns Yard.

Accompanied children are free but must have a child ticket.

Frances has also added that while some tickets may be available on the door, the last three concerts have sold out so people are being advised to book tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

Anyone who would like further details about the orchestra can email marketharboroughorchestra@gmail.com or visit www.market-harborough-orchestra.co.uk where more information can be found.

The group is particularly keen to hear from business and individuals who are interested in sponsoring some of the costs involved in putting on the concerts.