Rock out with the Fratellis at TexFest in Market Harborough

There are not many bands who can have a tour schedule which takes in Market Harborough, Cardiff and Lanzarote but that’s exactly the line up for The Fratellis.

Having just completed gigs at the latter two, they’ll be ramping up to appear at TexFest on the festival’s final day of July 1.

Talking to bass guitarist and backing vocalist Barry Fratelli, he is looking forward to making an appearance at this new festival.

He said: “We quite like performing at the new festivals as I think the line up you get is so much more eclectic.

“It is all very well having a festival just dedicated to indie or rock music but it is nice to discover something new. It goes back to the festival that you used to have in the 60s and the 70s and the line ups were wildly different.

“It is also a lot more family friendly and makes for a lovelier atmosphere to perform in as well.”

It has been a busy few months for the band, who have just released their fifth album, and things won’t calmer anytime soon. The band will be making several festival appearances, tour round Asia and Europe and appear alongside Madness on another tour. All of this before the end of the year.

Barry said: “When you are at a festival, you have anything between 45 minutes and an hour-and-a-half, so you’ve got to give people the most famous songs so they can get up and have a sing and a dance. We will play a little bit of new stuff but it’ll be mostly the classics.”

One of the hits they’ll play is Chelsea Dagger, the song they are probably best known for.

Barry said: “I think there are better songs that we have sung and performed. But that was the hit that really took off.

“I think when we set out we wanted our music to be heard as far and as wide as possible and with Chelsea Dagger we did that.

“It wouldn’t be right if we were to throw the success of that away so, of course, we will play it when we perform. It’s what people want to hear.”

Nick Grimshaw, Tinchy Stryder, Example and The Hoosiers will be among the other acts performing at the TexFest at Market Harborough showground.

The festival runs from Friday, June 29, to Sunday, July 1. For further information or to book tickets for the festival visit www.texfest.co.uk