REVIEW: Mallory Court Country House and Spa

There is a misconception that some spas can be quite snooty. And for some stays I’ve had in the past, that’s been true. But at Mallory Court Country House and Spa it seemed different.

It’s not a spa where masses arrive by the bus-load, nor is it a place where you can hear your cutlery and plate clink for awkward dining room silence. Staff were diligent enough to learn our first names and knew what we had booked in.



Don’t get me wrong it’s a spa built around bringing back the art of conversation. And whether that conversation be had in the library, by the fire or in the pool, well that’s up to you. If you’re one for having your face in your phone then perhaps think again about a nights stay here.

Mallory Court Country House Hotel and Spa is located in Warwickshire, part of the Eden Hotel Collection.

Peace and quiet is at the heart of this house. Restorative and grown up rejuvenation. Fine food for the stomach, a 10-acre setting to restore the mind and a year-old spa to soothe the soul.



Our booking was for two. Upon arrival, we were immediately shown to our suite by the general manager, Nick Hanson, which was a pleasant touch. Nick was appointed as general manager at Mallory Court Country House Hotel and Spa, in Warwickshire, in January this year after leaving his position at The Idle Rocks and St Mawes Hotel in Cornwall.

The room we had was in the 103-year-old house, where old met new. The room left you wanting for nothing. It had more snacks on arrival than you could shake a stick at and a super Queen size bed, one that’s perfect for not detecting, or hearing, your partner. As well as this, there was stunning views of the countryside, from the front of the room, for as far as the eye could see.

The 43-bedroom hotel, close to Leamington Spa, has recently been awarded four AA Red Stars and has been a member of Relais & Châteaux since 1983, offering guests 'exceptional levels of service and warm hospitality'.



After settling in at 3pm lunch was on our mind: Croque Madame. Slightly less formal than our three course meal at dinner but by no means lacking in flavour.

The hotels' dining options include flagship restaurant The Dining Room, overseen by head chef Paul Evans, who sources local and home-grown ingredients, and impressively grows some ingredients on site.



The main meal couldn’t be faulted. Starters was salt baked heritage beetroot, mains was cod, and pudding was vanilla custard tart, broken up by an amuse-bouche and topped off by macaroons. A real, romantic treat set by a roaring log fire.

The house is set in 10-acres of beautiful landscape. Pictures: JPIMedia.

After making sure we cheekily stayed in our idyllic room for as long as reception would allow us to the following morning, it was time to eat once again - a full English breakfast, the type with perfect, golden poached eggs - followed by hitting the spa.

Recent developments at the hotel include the state-of-the-art Elan Spa, which includes 12 spa bedrooms, which opened in 2017 - the first spa to be built in Warwickshire for 10 years.

Treatment includes an outdoor vitality pool, glazed outdoor sauna, Rhassoul mud room, seven treatment rooms, indoor hydro pool, sauna, steam room and gym.

Me and the other half indulged in the half-an-hour Rhassoul treatment - a traditional Arabian body treatment involving steam and mineral-rich mud in a private steam room. This was welcomed with open arms, as well as a longed for dip in the pool, as my self-induced hangover kicked in.

Pictures: JPIMedia.

Overall, our nights stay at Mallory was the perfect cure to a hectic working week, made all the better for it's stunning scenery, top service and indulgent food.

While you may have to tighten your purse strings to save up and stay here I would rush back for some posh, romantic peace and quiet.

The small bar overlooks the garden and opens up onto the terrace in the summer months.

One of the 12 bedrooms pictured above the Elan Spa.