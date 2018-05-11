Premiere comes to Harborough Theatre

The amateur premier of a show will be performed by Market Harborough Drama Society later this month.

The Quality of Life written by Jane Anderson is to be staged at Harborough Theatre. It follows on from another amateur premiere last year of Pink Misy.

Jeannette and Neil’s house in the California Hills has been destroyed by raging fire. Neil has terminal cancer.

On the face of it, it’s hardly the basis for an uplifting story which will take the audience on an emotional roller coaster ride and leave you stunned.

A spokesman for the drama society said that the play handles a difficult subject matter in a quite unique way.

The play is directed by Mark Bodicoat whose last production for the society was John Godber’s Bouncers.

Tickets for the show cost £11 and performances run from Tuesday to Saturday May 22 to 26 at 7.45pm each night and an additional performance at 2.30pm on Saturday May 26.

Tickets for the show are liekly to sell out fast so people are advised to book early to avoid disappointment. Visit www.harboroughtheatre.com to book.