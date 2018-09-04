Popular comedy staged at Harborough Theatre

Tickets have gone on sale for the latest production, a top comedy, by Market Harborough Drama Society.

One Man Two Guv’nors will be staged at Harborough Theatre for the show running from Tuesday to Saturday October 2 to 6.

The fast paced comedy by Richard Bean opened at the National Theatre in 2011, toured in the UK and then opened in the West End in November 2011, with a subsequent Broadway opening in April 2012.

It was the show that originally starred Gavin and Stacey’s James Corden and turned him into a star on both sides of the Atlantic.

This fast-paced, hilarious farce, set in 1963 in Brighton, is about the mixed fortunes of Francis Henshall.

Down on his luck and permanently hungry, he suddenly finds himself employed by two bosses.

One is Roscoe Crabbe, a feared London gangster, but appearances can be deceptive. The other is Stanley Stubbers, who seems to be an upper-class twit, but as we now know, appearances can be deceptive.

To prevent discovery and earn money from both guvnors, all Francis has to do is to keep them apart. What could possibly go wrong?

The director of the show is Christine Richardson, who last directed the multi-award winning play Pink Mist.

There will also be a charity gala performance of the show taking place on the Monday.

It is the first in a new season of theatre performed by Market Harborough Drama Society with the group performing Waiting Until Dark by Frederik Knott before the end of the year.

The new year will see the group will also take on pieces by Patrick Marber, William Douglas-Home and John Godber before the end of the season in July next year.

Tickets for One Man Two Guv’nors are likely to be highly in demand so people are advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment,

Tickets can be bought from the venue on Church Square on Tuesdays and Saturdays between 9.30am-11.30am. They can also be bought online by visiting www.harboroughtheatre.com. For more information give the theatre a call on 01858 463673.