Peaky Blinders fun in Market Harborough

Lots of entertainment inspired by the TV series Peaky Blinders can be enjoyed at The Freemasons Arms next month.

The swing band King Brasstards will perform live with burlesque entertainment as well as 1920s show girls. There will also be a roulette table, hits from the TV show plus a wide selection of indie rock hits. People are being encouraged to dress up to fit the 1920s theme while there will also be some guest ales and spirits from Sadlers.

Tickets cost £15 in advance or £20 on the door. The event takes place on Saturday July 7.

For further information or to book tickets visit www.facebook.com/events/1675312069251609/?ti=icl