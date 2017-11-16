Nick Grimshaw and Tinchy Stryder visit Market Harborough festival

Radio One DJ Nick Grimshaw and rap superstar Tinchy Stryder will be joining Example by appearing at Texfest in Market Harborough in the year.

The new festival, which runs from Friday June 29 to Sunday July 1, has also announced bands We Are Scientists and musicians Beans on Toast and Lewis Watson will appear.

Tinchy Stryder

Organisers have also opened applications for local bands to appear at the festival.

Today’s new additions to the line-up include BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show host, Nick Grimshaw, who’ll be performing a DJ set on Friday evening. Used to waking up the nation, Grimmy is sure to get everyone partying into Friday night to celebrate the start of the festival.

Joining him will be British rap artist, Tinchy Stryder. He is perhaps best known for his hit 2008 album, Catch 22, which spawned hit singles include Number One and Never Leave You, and now he’s back at TexFest to whip the Friday crowd into a frenzy.

Coming all the way from New York City are indie rockers, We Are Scientists. With 5 album releases to their name, the band has garnered a brilliant festival reputations for themselves having played at the world’s best events, including Glastonbury, as well as touring the USA with the mighty Kings of Leon.

Bringing their acoustic guitars to Texfest will be both drunk folk singer, Beans on Toast and Lewis Watson, 2 very different, but equally charming singer songwriters. Guaranteed to raise a smile, Beans on Toast has become a legend of the festival circuit thanks to his self-penned folky tunes of politics, drugs and love. Lewis Watson will be bringing his renewed sound and style to Texfest following the release of his comeback album, Midnight, this year.

As well as bringing major artists to Market Harborough, festival organisers are passionate about supporting the local music scene and have today launched the artist application process for Texfest. Any artists wishing to apply will be able to submit their details via the Texfest website (www.texfest.co.uk), where they’ll then be shortlisted and invited to a festival audition date to play in front of the festival team.

Successful acts will be offered a slot on the festival line-up next summer! Artists must be based in the Midlands to apply.

Festival Director, Shaun French, commented: “We’re delighted to have added some more top names to the festival. We’ve had such a positive response since announcing Example & DJ Wire and hopefully these new names will get people even more excited. Plus we still have a whole lot more to announce very soon!”

“We’ve had a lot of interest from local bands wanting to play at the festival and we can’t wait to see the quality of applications starting to come in! It’s a great opportunity to play at a major festival alongside household names.”

Early bird weekend tickets for TexFest are priced at £90 with camping, glamping, VIP and family options available. For more information and to book tickets please visit www.texfest.co.uk.