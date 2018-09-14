Newspaper keeping spirit of soldiers high in Leicester

A play co-written by the editor of satirical magazine Private Eye and a regular on the BBC panel show Have I Got News For You Ian Hislop is coming to the county later this month.

Writing alongside Nick Newman, their comedy The Wipers Times can be seen at the Curve Theatre in Leicester running from Monday to Saturday, September 24 to 29.

And as an extra special treat, both of the writers will be taking part in an after show discussion which is free with the ticket on Tuesday, September 25.

It is an adaptation of their award winning BBC film which tells the true and extraordinary story of the satirical newspaper created in the mud and mayhem of the Somme, interspersed with comic sketches and spoofs from the vivid imagination of those on the front line.

In a bombed-out building during the First World War in the Belgian town of Ypres (mispronounced Wipers by British soldiers), two officers discover a printing press and create a newspaper for the troops.

Far from being a sombre journal about life in the trenches they produced a resolutely cheerful, subversive and very funny newspaper designed to lift the spirits of the men on the front line.

Defying enemy bombardment, gas attacks and the disapproval of many of the top brass, The Wipers Times rolled off the press for two years and was an extraordinary tribute to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of overwhelming adversity.

The production originally launched 100 years after the Battle of the Somme and publication of The Wipers Times. This current run coincides with the commemoration of the end of the First World War.

Tickets for the show cost between £10 and £32.50.

Performances take place at 7.30pm on Monday to Saturday with matinee performances beginning at 2.15pm on Wednesday and Saturday, September 26 and 29.

For further information about the show or to book tickets call the box office on 0116 242 3595 or visit www.curveonline.co.uk.