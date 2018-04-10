New music festival announced for Stanford Hall

Billy Bragg and US country star Lee Ann Womack are among the headline acts announced for a new music festival coming to Stanford Hall

Taking place from Friday to Sunday September 7 to 9, The Long Road is a new greenfield music and lifestyle camping festival and aims to celebrate country, Americana and roots music featuring five stages of live performances, bespoke food events and a wide range of themed outdoor activities.

Lee Ann Womack

Curated by Tennessee-born country music specialist and radio presenter Baylen Leonard, The Long Road will present a broad array of artists, from iconic US stars to up-and-coming home-grown talent. The first wave of acts include Womack and Bragg but also multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Angaleena Presley, British country duo The Shires and Texan singer and winner of The Voice USA Danielle Bradbery.

Reflecting the extraordinary surge in popularity that country music has enjoyed in the UK in recent years, The Long Road will also feature a strong contingent of rising star UK acts across the weekend including hotly-tipped London-based duo Ferris & Sylvester and country-soul singer songwriter Yola Carter.

Much more than just a music festival, The Long Road will embrace all aspects of the country and Americana scene and, alongside its live music offerings, will incorporate an array of themed activities including Moonshine and bourbon tasting, instrument and songwriting workshops, cigar rolling, wild swimming, a Southern-inspired food & shopping village and much more, providing festival goers with a unique, authentic country music lifestyle experience.

Marking the first time the platform has teamed with a country music event, BBC Music Introducing will host their own stage at the festival, which will be fronted by presenter of BBC Radio 2’s weekly country show Bob Harris and will showcase some of the UK’s best unsigned talent. The festival has also partnered with a carefully selected pool of specialist country and Americana organisations including The Birthplace of Country Music, which showcases the role that Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia played in the birth and development of country music, The Bluegrass Situation (BGS), an online music magazine and curator promoting the continued growth of bluegrass, roots, progressive folk rock, Americana music and culture, The Americana Music Association UK, and independent UK label Loose Records, who celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2018. These organisations will all be involved in bringing artists to the festival to showcase a broad array of talent from across the spectrum of country, Americana and roots music.

Angaleena Presley said: “I'm so excited to be a part of The Long Road Festival. I love the inclusive vibe. I'm not only looking forward to performing, but also hanging out and enjoying all the fixins'. Great Food, good old fashioned country music and salt of the earth people. It's gonna be yeehawsome y'all.”

The Long Road’s Creative Director Baylen Leonard said: “Being from Tennessee and having lived in the UK for close to 20 years, I’m thrilled to bring the music and culture of both together in one festival. The dedication and passion of the UK country community is so amazing, we wanted to put together a festival that celebrated the music and lifestyle they love as a thank you to the fans for supporting country music. Whether you're a country fan, an Americana fan, or a fan of great music in general, we wanted a welcoming place where everyone could come together to celebrate. This is a festival for the fans and we’re excited to share it with you.”

Day tickets start at £40, weekend no camping tickets at £85 and weekend camping tickets start at £99 excluding booking fees.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday April 12 and are available by visiting www.thelongroadfestival.com.