New line up announced for Harborough Theatre

Comedy and drama feature heavily in a new season to be staged by Market Harborough Drama Society.

Seven different pieces will be staged at Harborough Theatre from October to July next year.

First up will be the smash hit One Man, Two Guv’nors, a fast paced set in 1960s Brighton. The 60s will also be the setting for the next play but it is a different subject matter. Wait Until Dark follows the story of Suzy, a blind woman, who, left alone in her apartment, becomes embroiled with a group of con-men hatching an elaborate scam.

In the new year, the group will tackle Patrick Marber’s controversial play Closer, an Olivier award winning play from 1997. There will be a double bill of plays with the war comedy Lions and Donkeys followed by Goodbye Iphigenia set during ancient Greece.

Later in the following year will be the comedy Lloyd George Knew My Father while the children’s author Edith Nesbit will have her reputation transformed as the scary Edith in the Dark is presented. The final play in the season is Losing the Plot.

For further information about the shows visit www.harboroughtheatre.co.uk