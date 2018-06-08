Nashville's finest bring a bit of yee-ha to Maidwell

Nashville country folk band Lost Hollow will perform an acoustic set at Maidwell Hall later this month.

Husband and wife team Lorrie and Tommy are responsible for a host of number 1 country songs in the US, including Girl I Just Got Started Loving You and Lost In This Moment and they have written songs for Reba McEntire, Faith Hill and Carole King.

Although their work has been performed in front of presidents and broadcast on television to the entire USA, they are never happier than when they are performing with the family on stage in front of a live audience.

“I can’t quite believe we’ve managed to persuade Lorrie and Tommy to bring their show to Maidwell,” says Loder hall chairman David Kent, “They are among the best Nashville has to offer when it comes to contemporary country folk music. This might be your only chance to see them in such an intimate setting. And when I say intimate, I mean it! The hall holds an absolute maximum of sixty people.”

There will only be one performance in Maidwell on Saturday June 16 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and can be bought on the door. You can preview their music by visiting www.losthollowband.com