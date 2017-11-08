US metallers Avenged Sevenfold announced as second Download headliners

Avenged Sevenfold have revealed as the second headliners for next summer’s Download Festival.

The band will headline the opening night on Friday, June 8, and the announcement comes days after it was revealed that the Prince Of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne will headline the Sunday night.

From the genre-defining metal-core album City Of Evil, the hard rock UK number one Hail To The King, through to the latest progressive-metal sounds of The Stage, Avenged Sevenfold have an epic history of modern metal classics, a stage show to rival Rammstein and a proven track record of smashing anything that comes their way.

The band said: “We are more than honoured to be a part of this legendary show and line up.

“Being asked to headline Download for the second time is a career highlight.

“We would like to thank our UK A7X family.”

Download returns to the Donington Park in the East Midlands on June 8 to 10 and tickets are on sale now.

The festival attracts icons of rock and metal to its main stage, plus some of the hottest new acts in the world.

AC/DC, KISS, Metallica, Black Sabbath, The Prodigy, Rage Against The Machine, Slipknot, Linkin Park and many more have all headlined in previous years.

Festival promoter Andy Copping said: “A real career highlight of mine was giving Avenged Sevenfold their first ever UK festival headline slot and I’m thrilled to welcome them back.

“You don’t often see bands like Avenged Sevenfold top the charts, but much like seeing them live, they’re not to be underestimated.”

Tickets are available now from downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets

Three day tickets, with camping for adults cost £195. Other options are available.

A loyalty discount is available for a limited time via downloadfestival.co.uk/news-features/register-interest-2018-loyalty

Extras, including parking and lockers can be purchased during the booking process or as a standalone after you’ve purchased your ticket.