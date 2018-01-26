Twin Atlantic and Set Your Goals among latest acts to join Slam Dunk line up

The organisers of this summer’s Slam Dunk festival have added more acts to its already stellar line-up.

The latest names to make their way onto the bill include Twin Atlantic, The Skints, Zebrahead, Set Your Goals, Northlane, Comeback Kid, Counterparts, Capdown, Save Ferris, Broadside and Can’t Swim.

All join co-headliners Good Charlotte and Jimmy Eat World as well as host of other acts including Thursday, Taking Back Sunday and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes.

With driving guitars and powerful vocals dripping with Sam McTrusty’s trademark Glaswegian accent, Twin Atlantic will return to Slam Dunk Festival following their first appearance in 2008.

With four albums under their belt, the Glasgow group’s return is sure to be highly-anticipated among the Slam Dunk crowd.

Their most recent release, GLA, features beautifully crafted anthems such as the soaring Gold Elephant: Cherry Alligator and groove-laden Valhalla.

Grammy-nominated Californian legends Zebrahead will be making their fifth consecutive appearance while Northlane will return after their debut performance in 2016, delivering a transfixing spectacle across all three sites.

Chris LoPorto from Can’t Swim said: “In the short time of doing this band, we’ve made some great friends through touring. Playing with a few of them at a festival like this is pretty special.

“It’s one thing to have the opportunity to play your music in front of a bunch of people, but also getting to see old friends on a catering line in another country is the best.

“Festivals like this bring a lot of people together, in more ways than one. We’re very excited to be a part of it.”

Slam Dunk Midlands takes place at the NEC in Birmingham on Monday, May 28, and follows shows in Leeds and Hatfield.

Tickets are on sale now. For full details, visit http://slamdunkmusic.com/festival