Hoosiers announced for Harborough Festival

The Hoosiers are the latest band to be added to the bill for new festival TexFest, which takes place at Market Harborough Showground from Friday 29 June to Sunday 1 July 2018.

The band are best known for their number 1 album The Trick to Life, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary since release. The album spawned hit singles including Worried About Ray and Goodbye Mr A. They’ll be joining the likes of Example, Nick Grimshaw, We Are Scientists, Tinchy Stryder and more on the growing line-up for next year’s festival.

The festival organisers are also celebrating Black Friday with a special ticket offer. For 48 hours customers can secure their weekend tickets with free camping saving them a total of £30. Tickets with the Black Friday discount are on sale now from www.texfest.co.uk and the discount ends at midnight on Friday.