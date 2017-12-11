Good Charlotte join Jimmy Eat World as Slam Dunk joint headliners

Slam Dunk has revealed pop-punk titans Good Charlotte as joint-headliners of this year’s festival.

They will join the previously announced emo-rock legends Jimmy Eat World when the travelling festival returns in May.

Other new additions to the line-up include PVRIS, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Creeper, Thursday, Every Time I Die, Knuckle Puck, Crown The Empire and Real Friends.

Slam Dunk heads to the region on Monday, May 28, following previous shows in Leeds and Hatfield.

The Midlands leg is at the NEC in Birmingham.

From bursting into the public consciousness with their chart-conquering pop punk through to becoming true kings of their genre via stints on MTV and six huge studio albums, few bands have had the staying power of Good Charlotte.

Lead by the Madden brothers Benji and Joel, the multi-platinum stars will be at Slam Dunk to prove exactly why they've stayed at the top of their game over the past two decades.

Joining them will be Massachusetts three-piece PVRIS.

Since their inception in 2012 they've gone from strength to strength and garnered a legion of fans in the process.

They last played the festival in 2015, after which being originally booked for the new bands stage were upgraded to the main stage due to their sudden rise in popularity.

Now they return in 2018 to be one of the festival’s biggest artists.

After standing as one of the most recognisable voices in modern British rock over the past decade, Frank and his Rattlesnakes have had a mammoth rise over the past 18 months - releasing two vastly acclaimed albums, capturing festival audiences with sets of the weekends and culminating in their biggest headline show to date at London's Brixton Academy.

Carter said: “I cannot wait to play Slam Dunk – this has been an incredible couple of years for us, and I can’t think of a better way to start our festival season in 2018 than showing up and absolutely dominating at Slam Dunk.”

After seven years away, Thursday will return to the UK in 2018, with Slam Dunk Festival the only place to see one of the most hotly-anticipated reunions in alt-rock.

Lead by frontman Geoff Rickly, Thursday touched at the hearts and minds of a generation - with records like Full Collapse and War All The Time still heralded as some of the most influential snapshots in time that the genre has ever seen.

He said: “From the very first moment Thursday started playing shows again, we began to ask each other, ‘How can we get back to the UK?

“Well, we have finally found a way. We're very happy to be joining some of our oldest friends at Slam Dunk and we have a bunch of surprises still in store.”

After its most successful year to date in 2017, Slam Dunk Festival was crowned the Best Metropolitan Festival at the UK Festival Awards.

General admission tickets cost £49 or £55 for the tickets including an afterparty.

To book visit http://slamdunkmusic.com