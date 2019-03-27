Country superstars Kip Moore and Josh Turner head to Stanford Hall as festival returns

The Long Road festival returns to Stanford Hall this summer, promising three days of the best in country, Americana and roots music.



Running from Friday, September 6, to Sunday, September 8, the festival has announced the first wave of acts confirmed to perform at this year’s event, including its two headliners, superstar country singers Kip Moore and Josh Turner.



Since the release of his breakthrough hit Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck, Kip Moore has positioned himself at the forefront of the genre, releasing a string of best-selling albums.

Josh Turner , who makes his first ever UK appearance, is one of country music’s most in-demand artists having sold over 12 million albums across the course of an illustrious career. Moore and Turner will headline the Rhinestone Stage on the Saturday and Sunday respectively.



The festival will also present shows from the likes of nine-time Grammy-winning Asleep At The Wheel, who make their first full-band appearance in the UK for over 10 years, former Civil Wars member John Paul White, soulful Texan troubadour Charley Crockett, up-and-coming US five-piece LANCO, Nashville-based country-soul singer Sam Lewis, Americana duo The Cactus Blossoms, rising country star Lainey Wilson, southern rock quartet The Steel Woods, LA-based vintage alt-country singer Leslie Stevens and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens, as well as some of the leading UK country, Americana and roots artists, including The Hanging Stars, CoCo and The Butterfields, Jake Morrell and Peter Bruntnell.

Josh Turner said: “Playing The Long Road Festival has been a long time coming as my fans in the UK have been practically begging me to cross the big pond for years.



“I’m excited to finally be able to go over and play for my loyal, and patient, fans!”



The festival also features a classic American car display, traditional Southern-style food stalls and heritage crafts and workshops.



Creative director Baylen Leonard said: “After such a warm embrace in year one, we got straight to work on the line-up and experience for this year and it promises to be even better.”



Visit www.thelongroad.com for details.

