Bon Jovi are playing in Coventry (and the support act's not bad either) - here's how to get tickets

Bon Jovi will play in Coventry next year - with support from the Manic Street Preachers.

The American rockers are returning to the UK as they continue a triumphant world tour that has visited the USA, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Chile and will hit Japan and Australia later in 2018. A huge year of 80 shows and counting has also seen them inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

They will end the British leg of their tour on June 23 at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena, where the band performed in 2006 and 2008.

“Those huge shows, tens of thousands of people all together as one, that’s what we do,” said Jon Bon Jovi, "We’ve had some great nights at the Ricoh."

The success of latest album This House Is Not For Sale, which debuted at the top of charts around the world, was the culmination of a tempestuous period in the band’s three-decade history. A defiant statement, launched in a series of intimate shows in 2016, the album became the jumping-off point for a new era for Jon Bon Jovi and his band.

And the band have evolved since their last global trip, 2013’s Because We Can World Tour, which was their third tour in six years to be ranked the #1 top-grossing tour in the world - a feat matched only by The Rolling Stones previously.

The band now feature Bon Jovi originals David Bryan and Tico Torres alongside Jon, plus long time bassist Hugh McDonald, co-producer and co-songwriter John Shanks, multi-instrumentalist Everett Bradley and lead guitarist Phil X, who joined the band on that 2013 tour. All were on stage for an emotional set at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction to add to a momentous year.

“We’ve become a new, rejuvenated Bon Jovi,” said Jon, “a refreshed line up that kills every night. We sound better than ever and we’re enjoying every minute. We are out there as a band, feeding off each other and the fans, having the time of our lives all over again."

The tour places the spotlight firmly on the music and the songs, the body of work that has propelled Bon Jovi to over 130 million record sales. The band are ready with a choice of around 95 songs that they can change every night, but has also been playing all time classics like You Give Love A Bad Name, It’s My Life, Wanted Dead Or Alive, Bad Medicine, Who Says You Can’t Go Home, Keep the Faith, Always, Have A Nice Day and Livin’ On A Prayer."

They will be joined on all UK dates by Manic Street Preachers, one of the biggest British bands of the past 30 years, responsible for hits including A Design for Life and If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next, along with a series of totemic albums including The Holy Bible and Everything Must Go

Visit www.livenation.co.uk/artist/bon-jovi-tickets to book.