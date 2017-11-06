Midlands metal icon Ozzy revealed as first Download Festival headliner

Ozzy Osbourne has been revealed as the first act to headline next year’s Download Festival.

Download returns to the Donington Park in the East Midlands on June 8 to 10 and tickets are on sale now.

No stranger to the hallowed grounds of Donington, Ozzy will headline the Sunday night.

Having previously graced the main stage in previous years fronting Black Sabbath, this will be his first ever Download headline solo appearance.

The Download Festival set comes as part of Ozzy Osbourne’s final world tour announcement this morning.

Download Festival’s promoter, Andy Copping said: “We’re unbelievably excited to have Ozzy as one of the headliners next year.

“Already hailing from the Midlands, Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to Download, and after Black Sabbath closed the festival in 2016, how could I not ask The Prince of Darkness to come back all on his own?

“The Download family are without a shadow of a doubt in for a treat.”

Download Festival is the home of rock music and takes place on the sacred grounds of Donington Park, which have been associated with rock since the 1980s.

The festival attracts icons of rock and metal to its main stage, plus some of the hottest new acts in the world.

AC/DC, KISS, Metallica, Black Sabbath, The Prodigy, Rage Against The Machine, Slipknot, Linkin Park and many more have all headlined in previous years.

Three day tickets, with camping for adults cost £195. Other options are available.

Extras, including parking and lockers can be purchased during the booking process or as a standalone after you’ve purchased your ticket.