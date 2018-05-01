Market Harborough company takes comedy on tour

A theatre company in Market Harborough will be taking their latest show out on tour for the first time.

e.g. Productions will be taking the comedy Same Time, Next Year to their home at The Oat Hill in Market Harborough as welll as Kibworth Grammar School and the newly opened Bonkers Playhouse in nearby Kettering.

New Jersey accountant George Peters and Oakland housewife Doris meet at a Northern California inn in February 1951.

They have an affair, and agree to meet once a year, despite the fact both are married to others and have six children between them.

Over the course of the next 24 years, they develop an emotional intimacy deeper than what one would expect to find between two people meeting for a clandestine relationship just once a year.

During the time they spend with each other, they discuss the births, deaths, and marital problems each is experiencing at home, while they adapt themselves to the social changes affecting their lives.

Ellen Beardsmore, the producer, said: “One of the biggest challenges is depicting the different time periods of the 25 years of this relationship.

“A lot of the problems will be solved with costume, make up and hair.”

The company is also excited to be taking the show out on the road.

“We love being at The Oat Hill but we want to see if there is the same appetite for professional theatre elsewhere. It is a little bit of trial and error to see how things will go.

“If it goes really well this time then it is something we will look to repeat.

“In the long term, what we would really like to do is a run a Shakespeare Festival, That is where both me and my husband’s passion lies.

It is performed at The Oat Hill from Thursday to Saturday June 9 with a three course meal included for the evening and a barbecue buffet for matinee performances. Tickets available by calling 01858 462324.

It can be seen at Kibworth Grammar School on Friday June 15. To book www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/482197.

The final tour dates are at Bonkers Playhouse on Friday June 22 and 23. To book call 01536 601160 or 07971 238913.