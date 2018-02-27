Line up for Great Bowden Music Fest revealed

A wide range of musicians and performed have joined the programme for the Great Bowden Music Fest taking place later this year.

The event runs from Thursday to Sunday July 5 to 8 with a spokesman promising everything from classical to jazz and songs from the musicals. It is the fifth year that organisers have arranged the series of concerts.

The Music Fest will open on Thursday night with Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, Schubert’s Trout Piano Quintet and Souvenir de Florence by Tchaikovsky.

As has become traditional at the previous four festivals, Friday night’s concert concentrates on music from the musicals – eight solo singers will deliver songs from the 1920s to the present day in a night that has undoubtedly become Great Bowden’s most enjoyed and anticipated contemporary music event.

On Saturday and Sunday mornings there will be two free coffee and chamber concerts.

Saturday evening is jazz night and this year’s guest performers are the Rutland Big Band.

The climax of the Festival will be the Sunday concert featuring the Great Bowden Camerata and the Harborough Singers and including Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto and Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No 6.

The festival will feature an array of international talent including the Alegria Piano Trio,

pianist Melanie Reinhard and Musical Director Christopher White.

Music fest Chairman Pat Oakley said: “The Great Bowden Music Fest has grown in popularity since it started in 2014 and we are expecting record attendances for this year’s concerts which will range from classical to jazz via songs from the musicals.

“We are encouraging people to make a note of the dates in their diaries, so they won’t be disappointed when it comes to booking tickets, which should be available in April.”

For more about the festival visit www.greatbowdenmusicfest.co.uk

