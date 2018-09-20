Laughing in Market Harborough to raise funds for charity

The team behind Ha Ha Harborough has helped to organise a charity comedy night.

The event will take place at Kibworth Village Hall on Saturday, September 29, with performances from Danny Pensive, Kate McCabe and Tom Christi.

All three have received glowing praise, with Ed Byrne comparing Danny Pensive to Harry Hill.

Kate McCabe has been described as a lively and likeable American stand up while Tom Christ was an award winner at a Birmingham Comedy Festival.

The comedy night will be compered by regular host Alan Seaman.

The Kibworth Charitable Trust is a grant making organisation that has been established to help organisations, clubs, societies, and charities in the Kibworth and Smeeton Westerby area to provide projects and amenities that benefit local people.

Tickets for the show cost £10 with the entertainment starting at 8pm. The event is suitable for people aged 16 and over.

For further information about the show or to book tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/kibworth-charitable-trust