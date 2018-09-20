Jools Holland and Soft Cell's Marc Almond head to Northampton for concert

Musical master of ceremonies Jools Holland and his acclaimed Rhythm & Blues Orchestra are back in Northampton later this year as part of their annual musical excursion around the UK.

Soft Cell frontman Marc Almond will be accompanying Jools for tour. In his 36-year career, Marc has sold more than 30 million records worldwide with his list of hit songs including Say Hello, Wave Goodbye, Touch and, of course, Tainted Love.

He has also collaborated with the likes of Gene Pitney, Tony Visconti and Burt Bacharach, as well as Jools, who Marc previously toured with in 2014. He was awarded an OBE this year for his services to arts and culture.

Also performing with Jools will be the supremely talented vocalists Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall as well as original Squeeze member Gilson Lavis on drums with the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.

With a tremendous collection of Jools’ compositions and boogie-woogie classics to choose from, Jools’ annual UK tour is set to be an unforgettable night out that will delight both Jools and Marc Almond fans and have audiences on their feet.

Previous special guests who have performed alongside Jools on his UK tours include the likes of Lulu, Joss Stone, Roland Gift, Melanie C and most recently José Feliciano, who released a joint album with Jools in November 2017, As You See Me Now.

Tickets are on sale now and cost £43 before booking fees. Exclusions apply. The duo can be seen on Saturday November 3.

Visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk for more details or to book tickets