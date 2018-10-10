Joanna Lumley talks about her career in Leicester

Acting legend Joanna Lumley will be coming to the De Montfort Hall in Leicester on Tuesday November 6.

She will take audiences through her hilarious and interesting adventures from her incredible career spanning more than four decades, recounting some never heard before stories.

Clive Tulloh will put to Joanna questions from the audience that they’ve always wanted to ask, making the show a unique and hilarious night to remember.

On announcing It’s All About Me, Joanna said: “The thought of this tour next year, travelling across the British Isles and Ireland, has completely taken over my waking hours. It’s utterly thrilling to start planning the stories I can tell, and the rapture (and gratitude, to be fair) with which I shall greet the audiences. Nothing like this has come my way before, and I may have to be dragged off with a hook at the end of each show. Oh people! This is especially for you from me, with masses of love. I think it will be fabulous.”

Very few tickets are left for the night and people are advised to book soon to avoid disappointment. For more details visit www.demontforthall.co.uk.