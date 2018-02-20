Jazzing up Harborough church

Get ready for a night of smooth jazz coming to Market Harborough at the beginning of next month.

The band J for Jazz will be playing at the St Dionysius Church on Saturday March 3 starting at 7.30pm.

The New Orleans Jazz band and follows the traditional line-up of clarinettist, cornet, trombone, banjo, drums and string bass and

will play a mix of traditional jazz tunes, gospel, ragtime and entertaining songs.

This happy group of veteran jazzmen will do their very best to keep your feet tapping and your head nodding in time to their old Jazz classics as they stomp and swing the evening away.

Tickets for the concert cost £8 for central aisle and £6 for the balconies and side aisle.

These can be bought on the door by visiting MH Music in St Mary’s Road or from the church office.

Alternatively tickets will be available on the door from 7pm .