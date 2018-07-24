Jasper Carott heads to Kilworth House Theatre

There are just a final few tickets for a gig featuring comedian Jasper Carrott

Stand Up and Rock with Jasper Carrott is coming to Kilworth House Theatre on Wednesday to Friday September 12 to 14.

The legendary Jasper Carrott returns to the venue with a new stand up show alongside the rock legend Bev Bevan and his band in a show of classic comedy and golden oldies.

It is a unique show made up of a wide range of classic songs and a night of top jokes from Birmingham’s most famous comedian. Tickets for the show are £35.

For further details or to book tickets visit www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk or call 01858 881939