Jamaican rap star Sean Paul to play headline show in region

Chart-topping Jamaican rapper Sean Paul, American hip-hop star Fatman Scoop and BBC 1’s Charlie Sloth will be heading to the region this summer.

The three will be performing at the Ricoh Arena’s Ericsson Indoor Arena on Sunday, August 19.

Sean Paul shot to fame in the UK in 2003 with a flurry of Top 40 hits such as Gimme The Light and Get Busy, before hitting the number one spot with Breathe – a collaboration with Blu Cantrell that stayed at the top of the charts for a month.

Since then his presence within the music industry has grown – amassing 25 Top 40 hits in the UK Official Charts - thanks to his ability to work with international stars such Beyoncé, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj.

More recent hits include No Lie with Dua Lipa and Mad Love with David Guetta and Becky G.

Dan Nelmes from Showtime Live said: “This is a real coup for the area as it is a rare chance to see Sean Paul perform here in the West Midlands.

“He is one of the world’s best-known rappers who can mould his talent to just about any musical genre, which is why he has been able to stand the test of time and appeal to so many people.”

Fatman Scoop is renowned for his hits Be Faithful and It Takes Scoop that swept through nightclubs around the world at the turn of the century.

Since then he has collaborated with artists such as Mariah Carey, David Guetta and B*Witched.

Tickets cost £30 before fees and are available now via www.showtimelive.co.uk and www.ricoharena.com