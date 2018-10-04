Iconic folk rockers Steeleye Span to headline Core in Corby

Pioneering folk rockers Steeleye Span headline The Core at the Corby Cube next week.

The band, led by Maddy Prior and featuring a new seven-piece line up, are back on the road touring in support of their 2016 album Dodgy Bastards, their eighth album in 12 years.

The album saw Steeleye Span return to the folk tales and characters that have always been at the heart of their sound with a record that saw them continue to draw on stories of murder, religion, skulls, honour killings and tormented spirits.

The gig will see them perform new songs alongside classics, including Gaudete and All Around My Hat, which have helped make them one of the most successful British folk rock bands.

They headline the Corby venue on Friday, October 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost from £23.50 before fees and are available by calling 01536 470470 or by visiting www.thecorecorby.com.