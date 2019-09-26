Huge acts announced for 2020 Download Festival

Rock titans Kiss, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down have been revealed as the three headliners for next year’s Download Festival.

The three-day festival returns to Donington Park in Leicestershire from June 12 to June 14 and tickets went on sale this week.

Iron Maiden will headline the second night, in what will be one of only two homecoming UK festival shows in 2020 for the band.

They've spent the summer on their critically acclaimed Legacy Of The Beast North American tour.

Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson said: “It is terrific to be able to accept the invitation to return to Download in 2020 and we will certainly go to town and add a few extra items to the show.

“This will be our seventh time headlining at Donington Park. It's home turf and we all really enjoy playing this festival - the vibe from the crowd is always fantastic.”

After an epic 45-year career Kiss will be playing as a UK Exclusive on Downloads opening night.

They embarked on their final ever tour earlier this year and have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

Gene Simmons said: “I’ve said it before, Download Festival audiences are the best.

“They are up for whatever is thrown at them. Kiss is going to come fully prepared to rock their world in 2020 to say Thank You for always showing up for us.”

With just five studio albums, System Of A Down have earned themselves a worldwide following, never failing to put on a mind-blowing performance and their appearance at Download on the closing night will be a UK exclusive.

Shavo Odadjian of System of A Down said: “From our appearances to many of my favourite bands’, Castle Donington has always had a special place in my heart. We’re proud and excited to continue its legacy.”

Other acts which have been announced include Deftones, Korn, The Offspring, Gojira, Black Veil Brides, Daughtry, Of Mice & Men and Disturbed with dozens more still to be announced.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit downloadfestival.co.uk