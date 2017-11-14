Heroic woman’s war time tale on Harborough stage

A one woman show which combines bravery and heroism alongside the horrors of war is coming to Harborough Theatre later this week.

Edith Cavell: Facing the Silence can be seen at the Church Street venue on Saturday, November 25.

It is 1915, English nurse, Edith Cavell, has been captured by the Germans and accused of treason.

She has faced 60 days in solitary confinement, interrogation and now a trial. Surely she will not face execution?

Set in a prison cell in Brussels, this one woman play sets out to find the meaning of her trial, discovering who she really was and why she travelled from a quiet Norfolk parish into the hands of the Germans.

A spokesman for the theatre said John Mangan’s play has a real depth of drama and Judi Daykin’s performance is genuinely moving.

Broad Horizons Theatre Company presents this thought provoking play which should not be missed.

The company is based in Norfolk and run by Judi Daykin and Rhett Davies.

Its aim is to produce the best in established and new writing for touring to theatres, arts centres, rural touring schemes and educational venues.

The primary focus of Broad Horizons is on women’s stories.

At a time when women’s studies are being removed from history curriculums, the company believe that it is more necessary than ever to share the lives of some very remarkable women, the events that they took part in and, in many cases, led.

Creative women, hard working women, political women, home-makers or educators.

The group has told many stories about women in the past and will continue to do so.

The show in Market Harborough is the last currently scheduled performance of the show.

Tickets are available at the Harborough Theatre box office, which is open on Tuesday and Saturday mornings, from 9.30am to 11.30am, or on the door on Saturday, November 25.

They can also be bought by visiting www.harboroughtheatre.co.uk

Doors to the theatre will open at 7.15pm with the show starting at 7.45pm.