Harborough musician plays classical concert at church

David Le Page will be launching his new album at a concert in Market Harborough on Sunday.

It takes place at 3pm at the Methodist Church in Market Harborough.

The musician, who lives in the town, has released the album featuring his own works for violin and piano inspired by G.B. Edwards’ fictionalised autobiography of an archetypal Guernseyman, Ebenezer Le Page.

Born on Guernsey, David Le Page began playing the violin at the age of seven. He won a place at the Yehudi Menuhin school aged 12 and has since forged a diverse career as a performer, composer, producer and arranger.

Le Page’s violin playing has a natural, warm tone and an instinctive, improvisatory style, while his eclectic approach to writing, arranging and performing has been formed by an interest in many musical genres; from baroque and folk through to jazz, contemporary classical and experimental rock, pop and electronica.

A passion for audience inclusion and a readiness to blur the edges of musical boundaries have contributed to his unique approach to programming. This combines a rare ability to present audiences with something new and challenging whilst allowing them to feel relaxed and engaged.

He appears regularly as a soloist, chamber musician and orchestral leader and has formed his own groups, the Le Page Ensemble, The Harborough Collective, Subway Piranhas and Mysterious Barricades. He is leader of the Stratford-Upon-Avon based Orchestra of the Swan and is currently president of the European String Teachers Association (UK).

He is artistic director of the successful Harborough Concerts and also of Le Page Ensemble Concerts in Southwell, presenting around 20 performances a year. Concerts this season included a complete live performance of the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper album reworked by Le Page for its 50th anniversary.

He plays on a violin made in 1874 by Jean-Baptiste Vuillaume.

Tickets are £10 and accompanied children under 18 go free. Tickets can be reserved by emailing info@harboroughconcerts.co.uk. For more details visit www.harboroughconcerts.co.uk.