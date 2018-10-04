Gripping drama heads to Northampton stage.

A story which sees two men on the brink of death will be performed at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate starting next week.

Touching the Void can be seen from Tuesday to Saturday October 9 to 20.

This production marks the 30th anniversary of the publication of Joe Simpson’s best-selling memoir, charting his battle back from the brink of death on the treacherous Siula Grande Mountain.

Alongside this struggle is the appalling dilemma of his climbing partner Simon Yates, perched on an unstable snow-cliff, clinging onto the rope tying him to the severely injured Joe. Unable to recover Joe from the void, Simon is faced with the agonising decision to cut the rope that binds them…

Bristol Old Vic’s Tom Morris directs the first stage version of Touching the Void and the story also became a BAFTA-winning film.

He said: “After 12 years of dreaming, I’m thrilled to finally be able to direct this quintessential story of survival which has become a classic in its own lifetime.

Cast of Touching the Void

“This play looks at the life-changing decisions of two extraordinary men whose story has transcended mountaineering history. They are individuals who faced agonising choices and triumphed in a battle for life itself.”

Rising stars Josh Williams and Edward Hayter will play climbers Joe Simpson and Simon Yates respectively in this world premiere. Josh Williams has been taking the UK theatre by storm since his professional debut aged 17 in Our Private Life closely followed by Lord of the Flies.

Edward Hayter makes his professional stage debut in Touching the Void. He has taken the lead role in films Burning Men and To Dream due for release later this year as well as playing the role of Walsingham in the 2017 TV series Will.

They are joined by Fiona Hampton who played Amelia in Kingsman: The Secret Service and Patrick McNamee who was Ruby in Our Girl.

The show is part of the Made in Northampton umbrella and is a co-production with Bristol Old Vic, The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and Fuel.

Tickets cost from £11. To book call the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.