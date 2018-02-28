Great Easton hosts Scottish folk band

An Edinburgh based folk band will visit Great Easton Village Hall later this month.

The concert by Southern Tenant Folk Union takes place on Friday March 16.

It is part of a tour in which they will be playing brand new ‘work in progress’ material from their current album project, Willie Rough.

The record is being based around the renowned Bill Bryden theatre production from 1972. The play is set amongst Red Clydeside in the early part of the first world war and touches on the themes of patriotism, working class life, unions, war and loyalty.

New songs and tunes that the band are working on for Willie Rough will make up a large section of the first half of the show – songs about the era, some based on characters and settings from the play and others inspired by the text or the era and world in which it was set.

Also the band’s percussionist Steve Fivey is hoping to include the industrial sounds of the shipyards themselves with echoes of the plating, rivetting and machine work being used.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £12 excluding booking fees if booked in advance.

Visit www.wegottickets.com/event/427094 to book tickets