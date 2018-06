The recent semi finalists of Britain's Got Talent will be performing a special concert in Ashley this weekend.

The Leicestershire based Eaga Gospel Choir can be heard in Ashley Church on Sunday June 17. Doors to the concert open at 6.15pm with the entertainment starting at 7pm.

Expect high energy entertainment and singing from this award winning gospel choir from Leicester. Tickets are £15 and free for under 16s. Refreshments will be served.

For more details visit www.ashleyvillage.co.uk.