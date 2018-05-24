Glorious role for 'singer' at Harborough Theatre

The true story of Florence Foster Jenkins can be seen at Harborough Theatre at the beginning of next month.

Glorious is performed at Harborough Theatre on Saturday June 2.

The play tells the story of 1940s New York socialite Florence Foster Jenkins and her determination to pursue her dream of becoming a top-class opera singer, despite being tone deaf.

She employs the initially bemused pianist Cosme McMoon and together they eventually perform a sell-out concert at

the world famous Carnegie Hall.

Glorious director Ian Spiby said: “It’s a wonderful tribute, not only to the production but to the spirit of Florence and her determination to succeed.”

The story of Florence Foster Jenkins was recently an Oscar nominated film starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant, now this new production brings the story to life on the stage.

Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/whitecobra, call 07447 217622 or get tickets direct from the theatre box office on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 11.30am.