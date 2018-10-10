Full cast announced for Les Miserables opening at Leicester's Curve Theatre

Full casting has been announced for the iconic musical Les Miserables which will begin its UK tour at the Curve Theatre in Leicester.

Joining the previously announced Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean will be Nic Greenshields as Javert, Katie Hall as Fantine, Martin Ball as Thénardier, Sophie-Louise Dann as Madame Thénardier, Harry Apps as Marius, Tegan Bannister as Eponine, Will Richardson as Enjolras and Bronwen Hanson as Cosette.

Completing the cast will be Joseph Anthony, Helen Aylott, Jamie Birkett, Keoni Blockx, Michael Burgen, Nicholas Carter, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Danny Colligan, Nicholas Corre, Megan Gardiner, Zac Hamilton, Jessie Hart, Teleri Hughes, Brian James Leys, Ruby Lyon, Leo Miles, Shane O’Riordan, Lee Ormsby, Jordan Simon Pollard, Corrine Priest, Aaron Pryce-Lewis, Janne Snellen, Ruben Van keer and Emma Warren.

Killian Donnelly recently played the role of Jean Valjean’in the West End production of Les Misérables. Prior to his run in Les Misérables, he played the role of Charlie Price in Kinky Boots on Broadway, a role he originated at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End in 2015, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award. He first joined the company of Les Misérables in 2008, going onto play the role of Enjolras from 2009 to 2011. In 2010, he played the role of Courfeyrac in the “25th Anniversary Concert of Les Misérables” at The O2 Arena and also played the role of Combeferre in the multi-award-winning film of the show, released in 2012.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this new production of Les Misérables in 2009 to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary it has taken the world by storm. Originally touring the UK throughout 2009/10, and concluding with 22 performances at the Barbican, this production was hailed by audiences and critics alike.

Based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel, Boublil and Schönberg’s score includes the songs I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more.

It is coming to Leicester from Saturday November 3 to 24. For further details or tickets visit www.curveonline.co.uk