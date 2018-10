A rare chance to enjoy an evening with Sue Perkins, packed full of crackling wit and dubious puns.

Sue is touring to celebrate the publication of her new travel memoir East of Croydon and can be seen at the De Montfort Hall in Leicester.

Sharing her extraordinary adventures from the Himalayas to Hong Kong where she explores the tranquil Mekong River. All tickets include a copy of the book.

For further details visit www.demontforthall.co.uk.