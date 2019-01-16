Five of the best things to do in and around Market Harborough for the rest of the month

From beautiful classical music to fun panto, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Market Harborough Orchestra, Methodist Church, Northampton Road, Market Harborough, January 26

MHO, Market Harborough’s very own orchestra, is preparing to give its 18th concert under the baton of Stephen Bell. The title is Escape to the Country, reflecting the inspiration of the music. The concert opens with Strauss’s waltz, Tales from the Vienna Woods, followed by Brahms’ St Anthony Variations, one his most popular pieces. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, the Pastoral, which depicts a day in the countryside complete with bird song and a storm scene, will also feature. Secretary and flautist Frances Hynes said: “Do come along and listen – our aim, as always, is to provide the opportunity to hear great orchestral music live in our home town.” Tickets cost £10 in advance.

Details: market-harborough-orchestra.co.uk

2 PANTOMIME

Dick Whittington and His Cat, Lutterworth College, January 24 to 26

As previous winners of the award for Best Pantomime in Leicestershire and Rutland, Wycliffe Drama Group will yet again be staging a traditional family pantomime guaranteed to delight an audience of all ages. Join Dick Whittington (Elena Wilcox) and his magical cat Tommy (Faith Johnson) as they go to London to seek their fortune aided by the Fairy Bowbells (Dannii Carter). Will Alderman Fitzwarren (Richard Holyoak), his daughter Alice (Meg Howes) and their apprentice Idle Jack (Harry Pearson) be able to help? Sarah the Cook (Dickie Wood) joins our heroes together with the residents of 14th century London and the Emperor of Morocco (James Potter) as they battle against King Rat (Andrew Spencer) and his band of ratlings. With magic, slapstick, dancers from the Helen Warrington School of Dance and the live band playing music from Shrek, Hairspray and The Greatest Showman, a fun-filled show is promised. The panto is directed by Julian Mitchell and produced by Jo Cooper. Tickets are priced at £10, £8 for concessions.

Details: 07913 880663

3 CABARET

Kate Dimbleby, Countesthorpe Village Hall, January 18

Active Arts welcomes a member of the Dimbleby family for its first concert of 2019. Kate Dimbleby, daughter of broadcasting icon David, is a nationally renowned cabaret artist with a mix of a capella music and self deprecating humour in this year’s show, which is touring with great success. Tickets cost £10 or £8 for concessions.

Details: 07531 440365

4 MUSIC

Various events, Enigma and Market Harborough Conservative Club

Enigma hosts classic covers act Elmersend on Friday, January 25. DJ Mark plays for members and guests at the Conservative Club on Fridays January 18 and 25.

5 PANTOMIME

Cinderella, Rugby Theatre, until January 20

Rugby Theatre’s annual production is always one of the highlights of the year, with Cinderella marking the venue’s 70th anniversary. The show is written by Rugby Theatre member Nick Marsh.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk