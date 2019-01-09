Five of the best things to do in and around Harborough this month

From colourful panto to singalong cinema, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 PANTOMIME

Dick Whittington and His Cat, Lutterworth College, January 24 to 26

As previous winners of the award for Best Pantomime in Leicestershire and Rutland, Wycliffe Drama Group will yet again be staging a traditional family pantomime guaranteed to delight an audience of all ages. Join Dick Whittington (Elena Wilcox) and his magical cat Tommy (Faith Johnson) as they go to London to seek their fortune aided by the Fairy Bowbells (Dannii Carter). Will Alderman Fitzwarren (Richard Holyoak), his daughter Alice (Meg Howes) and their apprentice Idle Jack (Harry Pearson) be able to help? Sarah the Cook (Dickie Wood) joins our heroes together with the residents of 14th century London and the Emperor of Morocco (James Potter) as they battle against King Rat (Andrew Spencer) and his band of ratlings. With magic, slapstick, dancers from the Helen Warrington School of Dance and the live band playing music from Shrek, Hairspray and The Greatest Showman, a fun-filled show is promised. The panto is directed by Julian Mitchell and produced by Jo Cooper. Tickets are priced at £10, £8 for concessions.

Details: 07913 880663

2 CABARET

Kate Dimbleby, Countesthorpe Village Hall, January 18

Active Arts welcome a member of the Dimbleby family for its first concert of 2019. Kate Dimbleby, daughter of broadcasting icon David, is a nationally renowned cabaret artist with a mix of a capella music and self deprecating humour in this year’s show, which is touring with great success. Tickets cost £10 or £8 for concessions.

Details: 07531 440365

3 MUSIC AND FILM

Sing-A-Long-A The Greatest Showman, Curve Theatre, Leicester, January 25 and 26

Experience The Greatest Showman in the greatest way possible – with lyrics on the screen so you can join in as loud and proud as you want. A live host will teach everyone a unique set of dance moves, show you how to use interactive prop bags, and also get you to practise your cheers, your boos and even a few wolf whistles. Fancy dress is strongly encouraged and full audience participation is essential.

Details: curveonline.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Various events, Enigma and Market Harborough Conservative Club

Get 2019 off to a rocking start with Status Quo tribute act Dog of Two Head at Enigma on Saturday, January 12. The venue also hosts classic covers act Elmersend on Friday, January 25. DJ Mark plays for members and guests at the Conservative Club on Fridays January 11, 18 and 25.

5 PANTOMIME

Cinderella, Rugby Theatre, January 11 to 20

Rugby Theatre’s annual production is always one of the highlights of the year, with Cinderella marking the venue’s 70th anniversary. The show is written by Rugby Theatre member Nick Marsh and promises to delight young and old. There’s something for everyone, so get ready to shout and sing and boo at the nasty stepmother and sisters.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk