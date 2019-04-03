Five of the best things to do in and around Harborough in the next week

From British choral favourites to a day out amid the daffodils, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Market Harborough Choral Society, Market Harborough Methodist Church, April 13, 7.30pm

The concert is called British Choral Masterpieces and will feature a variety of inspiring choral music from British composers such as Thomas Tallis, William Byrd, Ralph Vaughan Williams and John Ireland. It also includes items by one of the best British choral composers of today, Paul Mealor, composer for the Military Wives Choir and royal wedding. Choral society chairman Clive Hookins said: “The concert will be a great celebration of the best of British choral composers with music from the 17th to the 21st century. It will be an ideal way of appreciating the best of British choral music whether you are new to classical music or not, and will suit all ages.” The concert will also feature organist Ivan Linford and will be conducted by the society’s musical director, Anselm Kersten.

Details: 07946 081959

2 HISTORY

Harborough Museum, Adam and Eve Street, April 9

This month marks five years since the re-opening of The Symington Building in Harborough. The building, which is a former corset factory, was transformed and its first floor is home to Harborough Museum, Market Harborough Library, Adult Learning and Leicestershire Registration services. The history and heritage of the building is still on show, with community-produced art projects such as Swedish Maidens on Parade and the U3A Millennium Tapestry, with objects including corsets and swimwear on display across the first floor and historic images on every floor. Celebrate the milestone on Tuesday with collections engagement officer Sarah Nicol and see unique garments from the Symington Archive. Sarah will be on-hand to talk to members of the public by the atrium on the first floor from 10am and 12pm and 1pm to 3pm.

Details: 0116 305 2566 or www.harboroughmuseum.org.uk



3 MUSIC

Sarah McQuaid, Rugby Library, April 4

Recently honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Ards International Guitar Festival in Northern Ireland, the Madrid-born, Chicago-raised, Cornwall-based singer/songwriter plays piano, electric guitar and drums.

Details: eventbrite.com



4 FAMILY

Daffodil Sunday, Newnham Paddox, April 7

The annual family day out returns amid carpets of daffodils, with woodland and lakeside walks in grounds designed by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown. See displays of woodturning, enjoy music from the Dunchurch Band, the Ocho Rios Steel Band, listen to the Villagers’ Choir, the Rugby Male Voice Choir and the Revel School Choir. There are plenty of other family activities to enjoy, too.

Details: 01788 833993

5 FAMILY

Peter Rabbit: Mischief and Mayhem, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, until April 27

An exhibition featuring rarely seen original illustrations and early manuscripts by Beatrix Potter from The Tale of Peter Rabbit continues in Rugby. The exhibition celebrates Beatrix Potter’s most famous creation by exploring Peter Rabbit through the ages.

Details: www.ragm.co.uk