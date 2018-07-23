Fireworks Championships will go off with a bang in Lutterworth

There will be four great firework displays at the Fireworks Championships taking place later this week.

The annual event is on Saturday July 28 at Stanford Hall in Lutterworth. It has been running for 11 years and sees three of the UK’s best firework companies compete against each other with a 10-minute firework display choreographed to music followed by a finale display from Daventry based organisers MLE Pyrotechnics.

There will be pre-show entertainment with food and drink on site. Tickets for the show cost £19 for adults and £9 for children if booked in advance. There will be some on the gate but each ticket will be £2 more expensive. Gates open at 5pm.

For further details visit www.fireworkchampions.co.uk.