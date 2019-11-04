Find out which big names will be coming to Harborough for four-day comedy event

Get ready for lots of laughs as the BIG Weekend roars back to Market Harborough and Lutterworth in February.

The joke-packed four-day funfest will roll back into Harborough district even bigger and better after bringing down the house in 2019.

Top stand-up acts and comedy performers will be doing their stuff at even more venues to double up audiences and blow away those late winter blues.

The inaugural 2019 Harborough BIG Weekend took place to huge acclaim as a key part of Leicester Comedy Festival.

Thrilled Cllr Phil King, leader of Harborough District Council, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the BIG Weekend 2020.

“We were overwhelmed by the success of the 2019 event which saw sell-out shows across the town and positive economic impact to the district.

“It is exciting to see the event has grown and that for 2020 we have even more venues taking part, including some in Lutterworth.”

Venues hosting comedy events as part of the ‘BIG Weekend’ from February 13 to February 17 include Harborough Market, The Angel Hotel, The Old Grammar School, Lutterworth Golf Club, Beerhouse and Aldwinckles Coffee House.

Harborough Market will be turned into a theatre for two days to host nationally-renowned comedy stars, including a new children’s matinee show.

Arthur Smith, Dads Army Radio Show, Wriggly Readers and Comedy Quizzes are all guaranteed to put a smile on people’s faces.

Geoff Rowe, Leicester Comedy Festival Director, said: “The BIG Weekend programme in 2019 was an amazing first year in Harborough and we are delighted to be returning bigger and better in 2020.

“The line-up for 2020 is brilliant, featuring great community events plus performances from top comedians including Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy, Paul Sinha (from ITV’s The Chase) and Mrs Barbara Nice.”

He added: “I’m also thrilled to have the opportunity to be interviewing comedy legend Arthur Smith as part of Harborough BIG Weekend, which has quickly become a key project as part of Leicester Comedy Festival.

“Some of the shows, including the return of the sell-out Dad’s Army Radio Show, will take place in the transformed Market Hall.

“It will be turned into a professional theatre for two nights, including a family show for the first time.

"The project would not happen without the support of the team at Harborough District Council, the local venues and promoters, and the dedication of a couple of fantastic volunteers who support the activities.

“It’s great to be returning to Harborough and people can expect plenty of laughs!”

The Harborough BIG Weekend 2020 will be officially launched on Friday (Nov 8).

Tickets for the non-stop extravaganza and full Leicester Comedy Festival 2020 are available by visiting www.comedy-festival.co.uk

Following the 2019 event, Harborough council and the BIG Weekend scooped the Liberty Award at the 2019 Leicester Comedy Festival Awards given in honour of events that embodied the spirit of the Comedy Festival.